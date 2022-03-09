Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open at Black Gold Shopping Plaza

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open in early May at the Black Gold Shopping Plaza.

Officials with the company said its stores typically employee around 50 people.

Ollie’s is known for selling name-brand merchandise at discounted prices.

City of Hazard officials said this opening is part of a larger economic growth strategy.

“Anytime you go into a town, you don’t want to see the vacant buildings because if they sit there too long, what happens, they become run down, vandalism, and next thing you know no one wants to move into the mall,” Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said.

