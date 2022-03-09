Advertisement

Man receives life sentence for killing grandfather

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his grandfather.

David Manns, 39, signed a plea agreement, pleading guilty to first degree murder and three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Homer Manns.

David Manns will serve life in prison with a recommendation of mercy as well as five years for each count of wanton endangerment. According to the plea agreement, the five years for each count of wanton endangerment will run concurrently and consecutively with the life sentence for first degree murder.

According to Mingo County deputies, David Manns shot and killed his grandfather, Homer Manns, on Scarlet Road in the Delbarton area in May of 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, David threatened to kill his grandfather before shooting him multiple times, killing him.

David also fired shots at three other people.

For our previous coverage, click the link below:

Man charged with shooting, killing grandfather; family shares their grief

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department posted the following on its Facebook page regarding the sentencing, “This was a terrible tragedy and senseless murder, but we would like to say how proud we are of Deputy J.D. Tincher as lead investigator on this case and to all the deputies who worked tirelessly, night and day to bring this man to justice.”

