Advertisement

Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance, reckless driving, improper passing, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, and possession of marijuana.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving under the influence has been indicted on murder charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, Payton Sparks tried to pass a car in a no passing zone, hitting another car head on in the 7500 block of State Route 168 in Catlettsburg.

The accident happened February 15.

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance, reckless driving, improper passing, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, and possession of marijuana.

(WSAZ)

Opel Wilkes, 57, of Catlettsburg was killed in the collision along with Victor Alferes.

Originally, Victor Alferes was identified as Rigoberto Madrigal, but Kentucky State Police made a correction Wednesday.

KSP says identifying Alferes was difficult because he was living under an assumed name.

Alferes, who is originally from Mexico, was undocumented and living under a different name for nearly two decades, according to state police.

Sparks is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.

For previous coverage, click the link below:

Names released in deadly crash

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you
David Brodylee Crusenberry
KSP: Harlan County man faces child sexual exploitation charge

Latest News

A strong cold front will bring arctic air and snow chances into the forecast Friday night and...
Dry and milder today and tomorrow, confidence increasing for weekend winter event
Kentucky ranked third in sleep deprivation cases by CDC
Kentucky panel passes ban on older transgender athletes
If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor
If it becomes law, Rep. Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor