Local production company bringing New York fashion to the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Steadfast Creative Arts Productions (SCAP), located in Williamson, W.Va., is bringing the fashion of New York Fashion Week to the young models of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia.

“A lot of people here, they’re beautiful, but they don’t know it and I’m seeing the need for them to empower their selves and to be able to create something,” said SCAP Owner Grace Brucal. “They always say there’s nothing here, but how about creating something?”

He has a mission to bring in high-level modeling as well as take local models to New York Fashion Week, such as previous years.

“Not a lot of people can afford to go to New York because it’s expensive, so we want to bring New York to the mountains,” said Brucal.

The goal is to give young Appalachian women a platform to begin their modeling careers no matter their background.

“I come from a place to where I can ride my ATV all day long and I can tear it up in the mud, I can go hunting,” said Miss Teen West Virginia Destiny Ellis, “and I can also be that girly girl and step out of my comfort zone and wear the high heels.”

Brucal hopes the program will help with building hope and self-confidence by placing young models on the most prestigious runways.

“If you’re scared to do it, sometimes it’s good to get out of your comfort zone because the end result might be incredible or amazing,” said Little Miss International Kaitlyn Brucal.

Brucal said they are planning a fashion show in Kentucky or nearby West Virginia sometime very soon and are always looking for new models.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.