‘Life is really not what you make it, it’s how you take it’: Famed developer celebrates 101st birthday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The development of the Black Gold and Hazard Village shopping plazas in the late 1980′s gave people in the City of Hazard critical shopping infrastructure for decades.

”I see good times ahead,” Roy Drinkard said at the 1989 grand opening of Wal-Mart in his Black Gold shopping plaza.

Drinkard is an Alabama businessman famed for developing shopping centers and other retail properties across the American southeast.

On Tuesday, he celebrated his belated 101st birthday at Hazard High School with city officials and students.

Hazard Mayor, Happy Mobelini, reflected on the importance of Drinkards’ development work.

”So, [everywhere] that people have ever shopped around here is because of the Drinkard Development,” he said.

His earliest development in Hazard is the Black Gold shopping center which is the site of the ARH Medical Mall today, but the project almost never happened.

”Mayor Gorman says, no this development has been promised another developer,” Drinkard explained.

That developer backed out of the deal, so Drinkard was contacted again, but he a condition before he would do the work.

”Mayor Gorman sent word to me to come,” Drinkard said. “I said, ‘no I won’t come until he comes to my door and spend the night in my house.’ Well, [they] came!”

The ordeal sparked a decades long financial and personal relationship between the City of Hazard and the Drinkard family. The party on Tuesday was just the latest.

”Not only myself, but all of my people that work with me speak well of Hazard,” Drinkard said. “That it’s their favorite place to come. Mine too.”

Drinkard also operates the Hazard Villages shopping center.

He lives in Cullman, Alabama, where he is involved in educational and philanthropic missions. He was born in 1920 and turns 102 on July 12.

