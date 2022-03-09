Advertisement

KSP: Harlan County man faces child sexual exploitation charge

David Brodylee Crusenberry
David Brodylee Crusenberry(Harlan County Det. Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan County man is facing a charge related to child sexual abuse.

An undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) led to the discovery of the images by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.

Detectives found David Brodylee Crusenberry, 22, was uploading images of child sexual exploitation.

Crusenberry was arrested and charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, which is a Class D felony.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

