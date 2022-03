LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After all of the region championships came to a close Tuesday, the KHSAA Sweet 16 bracket is set.

All mountain teams will be in action on Wed., March 16.

-Perry Central vs. George Rogers Clark (6 p.m.)

-North Laurel vs. Pikeville (8:30 p.m.)

Here’s the rest of the bracket:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.