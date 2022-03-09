Kentucky vaccination-related bill advanced by House panel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An effort to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Kentucky has advanced after lawmakers narrowed the bill’s reach to exclude private employers.

The measure was stalled until the more limited version cleared the House State Government Committee Tuesday.

The proposal heads to the full House.

Republican Rep. Savannah Maddox says provisions applying to private employers were polarizing and caused the bill to stall.

Those provisions were removed from the substitute version approved by the committee.

It applies to public colleges and universities as well as local and state governments.

They would be barred from requiring disclosure of someone’s coronavirus-related immunization status.

