Kentucky River bridge to close for repairs, repainting

Bridge carrying KY-52 across the Kentucky river in Estill County.
Bridge carrying KY-52 across the Kentucky river in Estill County.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRVINE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A Kentucky River bridge in Irvine will be closed for four months so that it can be repaired and repainted.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said in a statement that the span carrying Kentucky 52 and Kentucky 89 over the river will be closed from March 16 through mid-July.

The bridge also was closed from December through February for expansion joint repair, but some of that work had to be delayed due to inclement weather.

The bridge will also get a new coat of paint, a deck overlay and metal railing repairs.

