Kentucky River bridge to close for repairs, repainting

IRVINE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A Kentucky River bridge in Irvine will be closed for four months so that it can be repaired and repainted.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said in a statement that the span carrying Kentucky 52 and Kentucky 89 over the river will be closed from March 16 through mid-July.

The bridge also was closed from December through February for expansion joint repair, but some of that work had to be delayed due to inclement weather.

The bridge will also get a new coat of paint, a deck overlay and metal railing repairs.

