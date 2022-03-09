Kentucky lawmakers consider new budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A new version of the state budget has cleared another legislative hurdle.

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee advanced their version of the state budget Wednesday in an eight to one vote. Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, was the only one who voted against it.

“The budget is our ultimate policy document. Hundreds of pages. We received it for the first time in committee and 15 minutes later we are voting on it. There’s no way to know what’s in it, what priorities we are pushing forward in Kentucky,” Sen. McGarvey said. “That is not how legislation is supposed to be pushed through. That’s not how we should do it here.”

The budget is slightly different from the House version. It includes a 10% pay raise for state workers, a hike in classroom money for schools to allow flexibility for districts to hand out their own raises and millions for a major overhaul of the state park system.

“We have worked diligently for 10 years that we shore up the commonwealth pension fund. And then, secondarily, begin to make sure we have money in the savings account and now we are able to start investing back. It’s a long-term process,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill.

The full Senate could vote on the budget bill Wednesday. It’s different from the House version, so a conference committee will likely have to be formed to iron out the differences.

