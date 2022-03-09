How the Russian oil import ban could impact you

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is no secret that filling your tank is putting a larger strain on your wallet.

Gas prices in Hazard are hovering around $4.00/gallon.

This is due in part to the ongoing tensions overseas brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the impact could grow even larger.

Dr. Robert Farley, Senior Lecturer at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky. He said it was no surprise when President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil.

He said it was the easiest option for a direct impact on Russia’s economy. He added Russian oil imports make up a small portion of overall gas imports in the United States.

Farley warns we will likely still see prices continue to increase for some time but urges people to keep the big picture in mind.

“I think us accepting a little bit of annoyance at the high prices, I mean it is more than an annoyance, it is actual pain for a lot of people, working people,” he said. “But still compare that what people are seeing in Ukraine, I think this is a way we can contribute.”

AAA Auto Club reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States hit a record $4.17 on Tuesday. It increased by 10 cents in one day.

