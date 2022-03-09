Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 9)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS

Muhlenberg County 60, McLean County 47 (3rd Region Championship)

Warren Central 58, Bowling Green 50 (4th Region Championship)

John Hardin 58, Elizabethtown 53 (OT) (5th Region Championship)

Jeffersontown 59, Doss 54 (6th Region Championship)

North Oldham 63, Woodford County 53 (8th Region Championship)

Covington Catholic 59, Dixie Heights 43 (9th Region Championship)

George Rogers Clark 80, Bracken County 45 (10th Region Championship)

Lincoln County 42, Pulaski County 40 (OT) (12th Region Championship)

Perry Central 64, Estill County 46 (14th Region Championship)

Ashland Blazer 84, Boyd County 52 (16th Region Championship)

