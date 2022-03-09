Advertisement

Go for Gin, oldest living Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 31

Go for Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby, died at the Kentucky Horse Park due to heart...
Go for Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby, died at the Kentucky Horse Park due to heart failure, according to a release.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby-winning thoroughbred died on Wednesday at the age of 31.

Go for Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby, died at the Kentucky Horse Park due to heart failure, according to a release.

The 31-year-old thoroughbred had lived at the horse park since his retirement from stud duty in June 2011.

“We’re honored that Go for Gin was an ambassador of the park for nearly 12 years,” Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director Lee Carter said in a release. “As a visitor favorite, Go For Gin brought visitors from around the world to the Bluegrass and introduced new fans to the sport of thoroughbred racing. He will be greatly missed by all of us at the Kentucky Horse Park.”

(Story continues below)

Go for Gin was bred in Kentucky and won the Remsen Stakes at the age of two. When he was three-years-old, the thoroughbred won the 120th Kentucky Derby with Hall of Fame jockey Chris McGarron.

After placing second in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes that year, Go for Gin won 14 out of his 19 races.

The Kentucky Horse Park said Go for Gin shared the Hall of Champions with other champion horses including Thoroughbreds Funny Cide and Point Given.

Go for Gin will be buried at the Memorial Walk of Champions at the horse park. A public memorial service will be announced for a future date.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Higher gas prices affect small Southern Kentucky businesses
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city

Latest News

Perry Central wins the 14th Region.
Perry Central pulls away from Estill County to win 14th Region
Lincoln County wins 12th Region Basketball tournament
Pulaski County falls to Lincoln County in championship buzzer beater
KHSAA Sweet 16 logos
KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 bracket set
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 9)
12th Region Boys Championship: Lincoln County vs. Pulaski County - March 8, 2022
12th Region Boys Championship: Lincoln County vs. Pulaski County - March 8, 2022