Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky Dream Center to host food drive

East KY food drive
East KY food drive(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center has asked the public for help with collecting food donations in its bagged food ministry.

Pikeville’s FaithLife Market is planning to host a food drive to collect non-perishable food items to the center.

Officials with the market said they hope to see a lot of donations come in so they can turn around and put the food back into the community.

“Here at FaithLife Market, we are a non-profit organization and we’re Christian-based. With that, we love to be able to help people that need things,” said Tiana Hinkle, a Barista at FaithLife. “So, this way, we are also able to help another branch in our community that helps people like that.”

You can start dropping off donations at the coffee shop area of the market on Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tune in to WYMT this evening to hear more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Higher gas prices affect small Southern Kentucky businesses
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city

Latest News

Go for Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby, died at the Kentucky Horse Park due to heart...
Go for Gin, oldest living Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 31
Kentucky lawmakers consider new budget
Mountain News at 4 - Gas prices - Dakota
Mountain News at 4 - Gas prices - Dakota
Mountain News at 4 - Weather 3/9/22
Mountain News at 4 - Weather 3/9/22
Mountain News at 4 - Top Stories 3/9/22
Mountain News at 4 - Top Stories 3/9/22