Eastern Kentucky Dream Center to host food drive

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center has asked the public for help with collecting food donations in its bagged food ministry.

Pikeville’s FaithLife Market is planning to host a food drive to collect non-perishable food items to the center.

Officials with the market said they hope to see a lot of donations come in so they can turn around and put the food back into the community.

“Here at FaithLife Market, we are a non-profit organization and we’re Christian-based. With that, we love to be able to help people that need things,” said Tiana Hinkle, a Barista at FaithLife. “So, this way, we are also able to help another branch in our community that helps people like that.”

You can start dropping off donations at the coffee shop area of the market on Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

