Advertisement

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a...
BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.(Source: BMW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter your vehicle identification number or VIN>

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Higher gas prices affect small Southern Kentucky businesses
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

More than $20 billion was circulating in the economy in Jan. 2022.
Economics professor says stimulus checks contribute to inflation
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending
White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in...
SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense attorney: Men were ‘stoned’ when FBI informant recorded them in alleged Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Dems pushing Ukraine aid, $1.5T budget package through House