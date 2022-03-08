Advertisement

UK starts Bradford pear tree bounty program

The University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources is starting a Bradford pear bounty program.
By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources is starting a Bradford pear bounty program.

It’s an effort to help landowners replace their Bradford pear trees, which have become an invasive species in Kentucky.

While the trees have become widely popular and are known for their beautiful blooms in the springtime, they do come with many downsides. In groups, those blooms can stink, and they generally have a short lifespan, getting easily damaged in high winds and ice storms.

But the biggest drawback is that while it was once thought to be a sterile tree, it turns out that’s not true.

“What we’re finding are all of these callery pear seedlings, which is the species of the cultivar Bradford pear, that pop up in all of our natural areas, old field sites and sides of the road are just chalk full of callery pear,” said Ellen Crocker, assistant professor in the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources.

While not all non-native species are invasive, the Bradford pear is and that’s why they’re trying cut back on its growth and plant more native trees that are actually more beneficial to the area.

“Native species belong here, they interact well with our other native plants and wildlife and aren’t going to invade our natural areas in that same way,” Crocker said.

Through a partnership with other Franklin County organizations, they’re asking those who want to participate to cut down your Bradford pear trees and present photo proof to receive free new seedlings. While they will be smaller than what you had initially, in the end it’s a great help to the environment.

“These are going to be small seedlings or saplings, but we got some high-quality bear root seedlings from the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Those actually will grow really rapidly and long term be a better fit,” Crocker said.

The event is free and will be held at the Franklin County Extension Office from March 12 through March 14. For anyone wanting to participate and get a guaranteed spot, you can sign up ahead of time by clicking this link.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city

Latest News

ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Destiny Sue Adams
Roy Drinkard celebrates a belated birthday with students at Hazard High School.
‘Life is really not what you make it, it’s how you take it’: Famed developer celebrates 101st birthday
The price of gas is still going up so fast that consumers are finding it hard to adjust.
National gas prices hit record highs; local prices not far behind
Pikeville celebrates International Women's Day - 4:30pm
Pikeville celebrates International Women's Day - 4:30pm
The city of Pikeville is recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of women for...
‘Filled with the faces of strong Appalachian women’: Pike County town recognizes local women on International Women’s Day