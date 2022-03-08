Advertisement

SOAR mini summit closes out final day

SOAR mini summit
SOAR mini summit(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The mini summit hosted by Shaping Our Appalachian Region, also known as SOAR, closed out its final day on Tuesday.

Officials from towns across the region said they hope to pull into the revitalization station to expand tourism opportunities, bringing new faces in and creating options for the familiar faces.

“People can say what they want. The most important part of this - it is networking,” said Les Stapleton, the Prestonsburg Mayor.

SOAR’s executive director, Colby Hall, said the summit is all about making sure people leave with a new passion to lead.

“Tourism is not a silver bullet, but it’s an important lever to pull and it’s done if the lowest hanging fruit that we have out there,” said Hall.

The people in attendance said this was a winning example of how the region can make waves in its tourism and revitalization efforts by working and workshopping together.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city

Latest News

ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Destiny Sue Adams
Roy Drinkard celebrates a belated birthday with students at Hazard High School.
‘Life is really not what you make it, it’s how you take it’: Famed developer celebrates 101st birthday
The price of gas is still going up so fast that consumers are finding it hard to adjust.
National gas prices hit record highs; local prices not far behind
Pikeville celebrates International Women's Day - 4:30pm
Pikeville celebrates International Women's Day - 4:30pm
The city of Pikeville is recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of women for...
‘Filled with the faces of strong Appalachian women’: Pike County town recognizes local women on International Women’s Day