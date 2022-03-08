SOAR mini summit closes out final day

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The mini summit hosted by Shaping Our Appalachian Region, also known as SOAR, closed out its final day on Tuesday.

Officials from towns across the region said they hope to pull into the revitalization station to expand tourism opportunities, bringing new faces in and creating options for the familiar faces.

“People can say what they want. The most important part of this - it is networking,” said Les Stapleton, the Prestonsburg Mayor.

SOAR’s executive director, Colby Hall, said the summit is all about making sure people leave with a new passion to lead.

“Tourism is not a silver bullet, but it’s an important lever to pull and it’s done if the lowest hanging fruit that we have out there,” said Hall.

The people in attendance said this was a winning example of how the region can make waves in its tourism and revitalization efforts by working and workshopping together.

