Shower re-enter the picture...with a wintry flourish

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen a dry day so far today, but that’s going to change as our next system comes in bringing showers...and more cold air.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Most highs around the region today have been stuck in the lower 50s thanks to ever-present cloud cover around the mountains. That cloud cover is ahead of yet another disturbance working into the region overnight. We’ll see more showers develop into the overnight hours of our Tuesday and early on Wednesday. As cooler air filters in behind these showers, whatever moisture we have left could turn into a few snow flurries early Wednesday morning as lows fall into the lower 40s.

After the rain/snow moves out, Wednesday looks like a familiar-looking day with plenty of clouds as highs continue to stay near normal in the lower 50s. The clouds continue overnight as well, with overnight lows only falling into the low 40s since the clouds will trap what little “heat” we got during the day.

Second Half of the Week and Beyond

A relatively quiet day on tap in between systems on Thursday, though we’ll start to get that warmth and moisture return ahead of our next system on Friday. Even with mostly cloudy skies, we’ll likely see high back up into the upper 50s to near 60° with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

It’s a not dissimilar setup to yesterday as we head into Friday and Friday night. Temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of a powerful cold front that first brings rain to the region, then switching to snow with whatever moisture is left over. Lows plummet down into the upper 20s. We stay chilly on Saturday, with highs staying in the lower to middle 30sas sunshine tries to make a comeback. We’re thankfully looking drier and milder to finish the weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.