Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County woman is facing a host of charges following a traffic stop.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, deputies spotted a woman with an active warrant driving near Beech Street. When they pulled her over, approached the car and took the suspect, Sarah Simpson, 35, of Monticello, into custody, police noticed there was a glass smoking pipe with drug residue on it laying in the driver’s floorboard.

During a search of the car, deputies discovered a large plastic bag with more than 43 grams of meth, a small plastic baggie containing a substance police believed to be heroin, 16 gabapentin tablets, a fentanyl patch, digital scales, a hypodermic needle, a cell phone and $1,275 in cash.

In addition to the arrest warrant charges, Simpson now faces two charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and one charge each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a forged prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having a valid driver’s license.

She is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

