Advertisement

Pikeville beats Pike Central for 15th Region title

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers have accomplished a clean sweap of regional titles in the 15th Region.

Just about two months after winning the 15th Region All “A” Championship, the Panthers cruised past Pike Central 63-42 to win the 15th Region for the first time since 2018 and earn a trip to Rupp Arena.

“So these guys, they’ve worked their tails off to get back and to get where they are and we felt like they deserved it but we knew nobody was going to give it to us, so I felt like they came out here with the mindset of we’re going to go get it, we’re going to go take it and that’s what they did,” said Pikeville head coach Elisha Justice.

Rylee Samons dominated with 22 points (including four three-pointers) and seven rebounds. Keian Worrix, later named tournament MVP, added 12 points.

This marks the 12th boys’ regional title for Pikeville, topping their own record.

Jaylan Rigdon led the Hawks with 21 points.

The Panthers will take on North Laurel in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wed., Mar. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city
Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID in the Commonwealth

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 7)
The Jaguars have won the 13th Region for the first time since 2012.
North Laurel wins 13th Region crown behind 37 from Sheppard
15th Region Boys Championship: Pikeville vs. Pike Central - March 7, 2022
15th Region Boys Championship: Pikeville vs. Pike Central - March 7, 2022
13th Region Boys Championship: Knox Central vs. North Laurel - March 7, 2022
13th Region Boys Championship: Knox Central vs. North Laurel - March 7, 2022