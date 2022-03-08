Pikeville beats Pike Central for 15th Region title

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers have accomplished a clean sweap of regional titles in the 15th Region.

Just about two months after winning the 15th Region All “A” Championship, the Panthers cruised past Pike Central 63-42 to win the 15th Region for the first time since 2018 and earn a trip to Rupp Arena.

“So these guys, they’ve worked their tails off to get back and to get where they are and we felt like they deserved it but we knew nobody was going to give it to us, so I felt like they came out here with the mindset of we’re going to go get it, we’re going to go take it and that’s what they did,” said Pikeville head coach Elisha Justice.

Rylee Samons dominated with 22 points (including four three-pointers) and seven rebounds. Keian Worrix, later named tournament MVP, added 12 points.

This marks the 12th boys’ regional title for Pikeville, topping their own record.

Jaylan Rigdon led the Hawks with 21 points.

The Panthers will take on North Laurel in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wed., Mar. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

