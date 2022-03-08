Advertisement

Owner of The Seafood Lady speaks out after weekend shooting

LMPD said a car driving by fired several rounds into the restaurant at the corner of Hancock and Jefferson Streets.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of the The Seafood Lady said on Tuesday she’s still shaken up after four people were shot in her NuLu restaurant over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street and fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant. The four people shot are all expected to survive.

Windows at the restaurant are boarded up and broken glass continues to fall to the ground, forcing Nichelle Thurston to keep her doors closed.

The sound of falling glass brings back scary memories for Thurston.

“Each time that it shatters, it takes you back to that very moment when it was happening,” she said.

Thurston said she was outside when the shots rang out. She remembers hearing the gunshots, seeing the blood, then hearing the screams and cries as she ran inside to find her children.

“I just remember making sure everybody was safe and at one moment everyone ended up outside,” she said. “I was running in and they were running out.”

While she’s heartbroken that it happened in the first place, she is thankful everyone will be okay.

Now, Thurston is worried about the rest of the city and feels like there’s no safe space out there.

“With the violence being everywhere over Louisville now, I knew it would be here soon,” she said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t think it would be at my front door, but it is. Now I feel obligated to be a part of advocating and stopping the violence.”

Thurston said she won’t be scared away from her own restaurant. She plans to reopen on Friday.

“I can’t give up now,” she said. “It would be crazy for me to shut this down. I have so many employees, so many people that depend on this place.”

Thurston told WAVE News reporters she is confident the shooter will be caught because of the hefty surveillance in the NuLu area.

LMPD has not released a description of the shooter’s car, or how many people they are looking for.

