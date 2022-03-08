Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe earns SEC Player of the Year

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) - The “machine” headlined several SEC yearly honors Tuesday.

Oscar Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Year to highlight a slew of Kentucky Wildcats gaining conference accolades.

Along with being named the conference’s top player, Tshiebwe was named All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team.

TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler were both named to the All-SEC Second Team, with Washington also being on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

The Wildcats will play in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday against either Alabama, Vanderbilt or Georgia.

