Oscar Tshiebwe earns SEC Player of the Year
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) - The “machine” headlined several SEC yearly honors Tuesday.
Oscar Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Year to highlight a slew of Kentucky Wildcats gaining conference accolades.
Along with being named the conference’s top player, Tshiebwe was named All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team.
TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler were both named to the All-SEC Second Team, with Washington also being on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
The Wildcats will play in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday against either Alabama, Vanderbilt or Georgia.
