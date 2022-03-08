Oscar Tshiebwe earns SEC Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) - The “machine” headlined several SEC yearly honors Tuesday.

Oscar Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Year to highlight a slew of Kentucky Wildcats gaining conference accolades.

Along with being named the conference’s top player, Tshiebwe was named All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team.

TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler were both named to the All-SEC Second Team, with Washington also being on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

The Wildcats will play in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday against either Alabama, Vanderbilt or Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.