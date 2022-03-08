Advertisement

North Laurel wins 13th Region crown behind 37 from Sheppard

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 13th Region revolution is here.

North Laurel beat three-time defending champions Knox Central 69-56 to win their first region title since 2012.

“To get a regional championship, they don’t just pass those out,” said North Laurel head coach Nate Valentine. “There’s guys that coach a long time and there last year I remember going home and talking to my wife and telling her saying ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to get one’ and It’s one of those things. It’s what I do. It’s what I do for a living and it’s what I’ve always wanted to fo and like I said, it’s not about me but being able to provide an experience for these guys where they can remeber for the rest of their lives.”

Reed Sheppard led all scorers with a double-double, 37 points and 11 assists.

”It’s awesome,” said Sheppard. “I can’t wait to get these awards over and celebrate with my teammates. This is something you only do once, a couple of times in your life and you hopefully do it next year and go celebrate with my teammates and friends and seniors where it’s there last years here so I can’t wait to do that.”

Ryan Davidson added 13 poitns. Javonte Turner led the Panthers with 25 points.

North Laurel celebrated with a parade across the streets of London following the win.

13th Region Champs coming thru town.

Posted by Tony Brown on Monday, March 7, 2022

After the parade, the team had a formal celebration at North Laurel High School.

13th Region Champs!

Posted by Tony Brown on Monday, March 7, 2022

The Jaguars will take on Pikeville in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wed., Mar. 16 at 8:30 p.m.

