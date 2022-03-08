North Laurel wins 13th Region crown behind 37 from Sheppard
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 13th Region revolution is here.
North Laurel beat three-time defending champions Knox Central 69-56 to win their first region title since 2012.
“To get a regional championship, they don’t just pass those out,” said North Laurel head coach Nate Valentine. “There’s guys that coach a long time and there last year I remember going home and talking to my wife and telling her saying ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to get one’ and It’s one of those things. It’s what I do. It’s what I do for a living and it’s what I’ve always wanted to fo and like I said, it’s not about me but being able to provide an experience for these guys where they can remeber for the rest of their lives.”
Reed Sheppard led all scorers with a double-double, 37 points and 11 assists.
”It’s awesome,” said Sheppard. “I can’t wait to get these awards over and celebrate with my teammates. This is something you only do once, a couple of times in your life and you hopefully do it next year and go celebrate with my teammates and friends and seniors where it’s there last years here so I can’t wait to do that.”
Ryan Davidson added 13 poitns. Javonte Turner led the Panthers with 25 points.
North Laurel celebrated with a parade across the streets of London following the win.
After the parade, the team had a formal celebration at North Laurel High School.
The Jaguars will take on Pikeville in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wed., Mar. 16 at 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.