Mental health organization holds rally at Ky. State Capitol

By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health professionals took time to advocate at the Kentucky State Capitol on Tuesday.

Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) went to Frankfort for their 7th annual rally after COVID forced them to go virtual the past couple years.

Officials from NAMI shared the stage with lawmakers, celebrating the work that mental health professionals give on a daily basis and talking about what lawmakers can do to help them even more.

In a packed Capitol rotunda, lawmakers, officials from NAMI, organizations partners and even people who benefited from their work spoke about the impact that mental health professionals have on a daily basis.

Lawmakers were offered the chance to show support and give an overview of the emphasis placed on mental health in this legislative session.

Lawmakers highlighted a number of bills and resolutions, including House Bill 48, which would prevent anyone with severe mental illness from receiving the death penalty. House Bill 174 extends medical coverage for a year postpartum, and House Bill 44, which would approve mental health as a reason for an excused absence from school, and an effort to increase funding for mental health professionals in this year’s budget.

“Often times with economic distress comes emotional distress and sometimes it just helps to have a willing ear that will listen. You all are out there on the frontlines fighting this depression, this anxiety, this nervousness, this distress that we so often see in our modern world,” Senator Phillip Wheeler said.

Each of those lawmakers thanked the crowd for what they do and said their door is always open for any additional help they can give.

