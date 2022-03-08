Advertisement

Issues & Answers: Severe Weather Preparedness

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, we are just one week removed from the ten year anniversary of the March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak that devastated several parts of the Ohio Valley, including deadly tornadoes across the mountains.

As we approach the spring severe weather season in 2022, how can you prepare if severe weather threatens?

WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson and Meteorologist Evan Hatter are joined by NWS Jackson Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jane Marie Wix to discuss trends for this spring severe weather season and how you can protect yourself and your family.

