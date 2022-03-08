High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 7)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The state tournament is closer and closer as regional champions are crowned.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bowling Green 78, Clinton County 47 (4th Region)

Warren Central 70, Barren County 37 (4th Region)

Elizabethtown 54, Campbellsville 31 (5th Region)

John Hardin 86, Bardstown 71 (5th Region)

Male 82, Ballard 80 (7th Region/3OT)

North Oldham 48, Collins 41 (8th Region)

Woodford County 69, Oldham County 65 (8th Region)

George Rogers Clark 57, Mason County 45 (10th Region)

Bracken County 71, Campbell County 69 (10th Region)

Henry Clay 41, Frederick Douglass 36 (11th Region Championship)

Lincoln County 69, McCreary Central 49 (12th Region)

Pulaski County 59, Boyle County 51 (12th Region)

North Laurel 69, Knox Central 59 (13th Region Championship)

Pikeville 63, Pike County Central 42 (15th Region Championship)

Boyd County 66, Rowan County 59 (16th Region)

Ashland Blazer 59, Bath County 55 (16th Region)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.