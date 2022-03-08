Advertisement

‘Filled with the faces of strong Appalachian women’: Pike County town recognizes local women on International Women’s Day

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - March 8 is International Women’s Day, and the city of Pikeville recognized female business leaders and government officials by celebrating their accomplishments and roles within the community.

Many of the downtown area’s small businesses are owned and/or operated by women.

“Many of our downtown business owners are female and are having a tremendous impact on the revitalization of our downtown area,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “You know, the things that are happening here in downtown Pikeville couldn’t happen without those businesses and their leadership.”

The businesses are thriving throughout the downtown area and have invigorated the community and economy. One of the many female business owners is Jasmine Meade of Appcycled.

“You can look around our downtown district and see so many women, female-led businesses,” said Meade. “I think it gives us a sort of camaraderie and we’re always looking to lift one another up.”

Business is one of many contributions women are making in the city of Pikeville. They are also heavily involved in city government, planning, events and more.

“They make significant contributions to everything that happens here,” said Elswick. “They lead a lot of the very best ideas and very best events that come to fruition.”

Officials said the city’s women make a difference daily and lead by example for the next generation of Appalachian women.

“If there’s like one thing a hill woman knows how to do, it’s getting things done,” said Meade. “Whenever you look at these planning committees and these boards and things like that, they’re definitely filled with the faces of strong Appalachian women.”

Elswick also said the downtown female-owned businesses are the “backbone” of the city’s economy.

