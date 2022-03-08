EKY healthcare professional discusses new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear reiterated the CDC’s new COVID-19 guidelines and how his COVID-19 updates will be communicated to Kentuckians during his briefing.

Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department, Scott Lockard, said after dealing with COVID for two years, we are beginning to see a shift in how we respond to the virus.

He said healthcare professionals hope we will transition from a pandemic to an endemic.

“The message we need to get out is that pandemic is not over,” said Lockard. “We are trying to make this gradual shift to where it’s an endemic phase, but it’s not like flipping a switch, one day the pandemic’s over and the endemic begins, it’s going to gradually get to that point.”

The CDC has categorized each Kentucky county from a low to a high COVID-19 community level, with the majority of Eastern Kentucky falling under the high category.

Lockard said he feels as though the region is on its way to transitioning into the medium zone, but we should still follow all COVID-19 precautions in the meantime.

