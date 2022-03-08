Dry day ahead, rain chances return tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the storm chances did not develop yesterday, the cold front did and it knocked us back a few degrees. That cooler trend will continue today.

Today and Tonight

Most folks will start Tuesday in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s this afternoon and I think a few peeks of sunshine will be possible at times. We will also stay dry during the daytime hours.

Tonight, the clouds return and rain chances do too as we get closer to midnight. It looks to be a soggy overnight for a lot of folks. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid-40s for lows.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances will continue through at least the first part of your Wednesday and could last through much of the day. Models are in a bit of disagreement about that. For now, just be ready to keep the rain gear handy off and on all day. Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 40s, especially if the rain chances linger for much of the day. Cloudy skies will continue Wednesday night and lows should only drop to around 40.

I think Thursday is mainly dry with a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will rebound, making their way back into the upper 50s before dropping to about 40 overnight.

The second cold front of the week will make its presence felt on Friday. While it is only Tuesday, I am fairly confident about two things: It will be windy and there will likely be a nearly 40-degree temperature drop between Friday night and Saturday morning.

If the models keep trending the way they have been, I also think we stay dry during the day. Overnight and into Saturday, that’s a different story. There is still lots of time for things to change, but let’s just say don’t put your winter clothes up just yet. You may need them this weekend.

Models continue to show some snow accumulation for Saturday, but now the question is will it be heavy enough to overcome a warm ground? Only time will tell. Highs look to top out around 30, if we’re lucky.

Stay tuned!

