CAP Workfest 2022 brings students on mountain missions for spring break

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) is on a mission and students from out of state are lending a hand.

CAP Workfest 2022 is underway as students gather in Floyd and Johnson Counties, giving back during spring break.

“It never ceases to amaze me the young people that come at give up their spring breaks to come here and help folks in Eastern Kentucky,” said CAP Crew Leader Ron Morrow.

One project in Prestonsburg has been ongoing since last year. The Lafferty family needed some upgrades to their home, which was being used for storage as they waited for the needed remodel. So, in October, CAP and CESO stepped in to give the five-person family the home they deserve.

Since then, the exterior of the house has been completely upgraded and two new porches built. On tope of those updates, another bedroom, bathroom, and closet were added on as the other rooms received upgrades.

Students from The University of Toledo joined CAP this week, kicking off Workfest Monday, to finish up some dry wall and ceiling fixes for the Laffertys.

“It’s wonderful to be able to serve people that are so in need, and that are so proud of what they can do themselves, but they just need a little bit of help,” said Toledo student volunteer Molly Mouch. “Trying to make a little bit of difference in just one family’s life.”

The students say it is an unexplainable experience to offer up a helping hand to those in need.

“I like being fully immersed in service, because during the school year I don’t have that opportunity,” said Toledo student volunteer Catherine Burke.

Other volunteers, like short-term volunteer Bob Mehr, say it is eye-opening to be part of the work.

“You get to meet the homeowners, you get to see how other people are really living,” Mehr said. “You realize the blessing God’s giving you.”

He said it is also a blessing to see the students give up their time to give back to the families.

“I see this generation coming up and this is just a smattering of the kids out there that are like this,” said Mehr.

The group will continue its work throughout the week. CAP representatives say the upgrades for the family are a big project and they are excited to see the finished product. Morrow said the work being done now is part of the to-do list funded by CESO.

