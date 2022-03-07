Advertisement

UK Women back in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and...
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and Aliyah Boston (4) in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina is still No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season.

The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game, but stayed atop the poll ahead of No. 2 Stanford.

South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11.

North Carolina State was third with Baylor and Louisville rounding out the top five teams.

Central Florida entered the poll for the first time in school history, coming in at No. 25.

RANKSCHOOL
1South Carolina (29-2)
2Stanford (28-3)
3NC State (29-3)
4Baylor (25-5)
5Louisville (25-4)
6Connecticut (24-5)
7Texas (23-6)
8Iowa (23-7)
9LSU (25-5)
10Iowa State (25-5)
11Indiana (22-8)
12Michigan (22-6)
13Maryland (21-8)
14Ohio State (23-6)
15BYU (25-2)
16Kentucky (19-11)
17Virginia Tech (23-9)
18North Carolina (23-6)
19Tennessee (23-8)
20Arizona (20-7)
21Oklahoma (23-7)
22Notre Dame (22-8)
23Florida Gulf Coast (27-2)
24Princeton (22-4)
25UCF (22-3)

