Two years of COVID-19 in Kentucky: Doctors weigh in

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID has officially been in Kentucky for two years and is still leaving a lasting impact.

Health professionals said they are in a much better place now than in the height of the pandemic, but people are still getting sick.

“If you look at Pulaski County we are one of the 5 or 6 counties in the state with cases,” said Dr. Barry Dixon with Lake Cumberland Medical Associates. “However, with saying that compared to 3 or 4 weeks ago we are probably less than half the cases we are seeing per day.”

Despite some guidance on masks being lifted, Pulaski County remains in the red and Doctor Dixon said people still need to stay on their guard.

He said if you told him in March 2020 that 2 years later, we would still be dealing with it, he would not have believed you.

Last Friday the county reported 88 positive cases, and while the hospital is not overwhelmed, they are still seeing admissions and patients on ventilators.

Dixon also added that people should hang onto their masks because there is a possibility they become necessary again.

