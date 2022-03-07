Two EKY communities getting emergency road aid money for repairs

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly $300,000 in emergency road air repair funds will soon be flowing into the mountains.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the funding on Monday. The Breathitt County Fiscal Court will receive $200,000 while the City of Hazard will get $75,592.

All of the money will be used to repair roads damaged by recent natural disasters.

In Breathitt County, the funding will be used to repair flood damage to two bridges on Bowling Road, also known as County Road 1216. In Hazard, the city will use to the money to fix a slide on Gorman Ridge Road.

The fiscal court in Breathitt County and the City of Hazard are responsible for completing the work.

No word on how long those repairs will take.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.