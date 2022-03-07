Advertisement

Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.'(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stoli Group announced a major rebrand of its vodka in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The vodka will exclusively be sold and marketed as Stoli and is dropping the Stolichnaya name.

“While I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand,” said Yuri Shefler, founder, Stoli Group. “Today, we have made the decision to rebrand entirely as the name no longer represents our organization.”

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to “represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”

Stoli Vodka’s production facilities are located in Latvia. The company also announced it would only work with Slovakian sources to “further ensure 100% non-Russia alpha grade spirit.”

“This is very personal to us. As a former Royal Marine commando, I know all too well the horrors of war,” said Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. “We have employees, partners and distributors in the region directly impacted. They are asking that we take a bold stand. This is one actionable, meaningful thing we can do to make it clear that we support Ukraine.”

Stoli made a financial commitment to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals and humanitarian efforts during crisis situations.

The death toll is unclear. (CNN, POOL, FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, ВСЕВИДЯЩЕЕ ОКО, MAXAR, TIKTOK/VALERISSSH, EXPRESSEN TV, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Kentucky wins SEC Women’s Basketball Championship
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run
Severe Weather Outlook
Strong storms possible, Severe Weather Alert Day in effect

Latest News

The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests
Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics