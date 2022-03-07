Severe storms possible later today, another system looking likely later this week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up folks, March Madness doesn’t just apply to basketball this week. We have a lot to talk about in the next seven days.

Today and Tonight

First of all, do not leave home without your rain gear this morning. You will quickly regret it as showers and storms roll in as early as 8-10 a.m. for some. Temperatures will also spike in the low 70s around the same time before starting to fall behind the fast-moving cold front. While we have chances for strong to severe storms all day, the best chances for those are also early. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather today.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Monday, March 7th, 2022. Some of the worst storms could be before noon. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats with this system are damaging winds and heavy rain, but a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in the western counties. Make sure you have a way to stay weather aware and get warnings quickly if they are issued. The WYMT weather app is a great way to do that. An NWS weather radio is another.

The main threats for Monday's system include damaging winds and heavy rain, but a brief, isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially in the western counties. (WYMT Weather)

Speaking of wind, it will be breezy as the front passes with winds coming out of the southwest for a while before shifting to the northwest later. We could see gusts of up to 35mph, but one model is showing the possibility of up to 50 mph gusts. That’s something else to keep a close eye on.

One model is trying to show wind gusts of close to 50mph on Monday. Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued. (WYMT Weather)

A Flood Watch is in effect for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wayne County, West Virginia until 4 p.m. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for Claiborne and Campbell County, Tennessee and Lee and Wise County, Virginia, also until 4 p.m.

Temperatures will crash quickly behind the front eventually getting into the upper 30s overnight. Shower and storm chances will continue into the evening hours before tapering off.

Extended Forecast

If you thought Monday would be our weekly brush with wild weather, you would be mistaken. More on our next dance in a minute.

Thankfully, the weather stays fairly quiet on Tuesday, but it will be much cooler. Skies should stay mainly cloudy and temperatures will only top out in the low 50s. Rain chances do return late Tuesday and stick around through early Wednesday. Lows will drop into the low 40s Tuesday night and climb back toward 50 again on Wednesday.

Thursday also looks fairly dry, but we can’t rule out at least a stray chance for some showers. This week will be a complete contrast to last week with sunny days. The only big difference you will notice on Thursday is a temperature climb. Most locations will get close to 60 ahead of a system moving in on Friday.

Now, while I generally take you through the work and school week on Monday, I’m going to expand into the weekend this week. Friday into Saturday looks interesting, to say the least.

Our second cold front of the week will move through bringing chances for showers and storms again on Friday as highs top out close to 70. That rain COULD, emphasis on could, change to snow Friday night as temperatures plummet into the upper 20s. Yes, you read that right. While it is still early and things could change, all models have at least light accumulations on the ground on Saturday with highs near freezing.

Like I said at the top of this web story, welcome to March Madness.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.