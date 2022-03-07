Advertisement

Region Championship Games Set

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Across the mountains, the region championship games have been set.

Here’s the schedule:

13th Region - North Laurel vs. Knox Central (Monday at 7 p.m. at The Corbin Arena -- will air on H&I and WYMT.com)

14th Region - Perry Central vs. Estill County (Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Breathitt County High School)

15th Region - Pike Central vs. Pikeville (Monday at 7 p.m. at Appalachian Wireless Arena)

The winners of each region will play in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16, scheduled to begin on Wed, Mar. 16.

