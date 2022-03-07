Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

