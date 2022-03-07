Rain chances diminish for now as cold air rushes in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After showers worked through the area earlier this morning and brought some heavy rain to the mountains, a slightly drier pattern work in for Tuesday...but it doesn’t stick around long.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch cold air filter into the mountains behind this afternoon’s cold front. Many of us topped out in the middle to upper 60s before the rain moved in early this morning. Northwest breezes will continue to welcome in much colder air as we head through the night tonight, with most of us falling into the lower 40s for overnight lows with cloudy skies.

We’re cloudy but mostly dry to start the day on Tuesday as we sit in between systems yet again. We’ll get a bit of southwesterly flow bringing temperatures back up into the lower 50s for daytime highs as another shield of rain works in from the west. Showers move back in for overnight on Tuesday as lows fall back into the lower 40s. And I can’t rule out a few flakes working in early Wednesday either.

Midweek and Beyond

A couple of sprinkles or flurries linger around on Wednesday morning, but otherwise a day remarkably similar to Tuesday on tap with cloudy skies and highs near 50° with overnight lows in the low 40s. The influence of our next system starts to work in by the time we get to Thursday because, even though we stay cloudy, southwest winds will boost our temperatures back up into the upper 50s.

Our next system starts to work in by Friday. Ahead of this particularly strong setup, we’ll see temperatures once again soar into the upper 60s to near 70° as showers work back into the region. But this particular front has some truly arctic air behind it, dropping temperatures by early Saturday morning into the lower 30s, changing what rain is leftover into a few snow showers. Highs stay chilly on Saturday as we slowly clear out with temperatures only getting to near freezing, with lows likely in the 20s overnight.

We clear out and moderate those temps a bit late next weekend with highs back in the middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

