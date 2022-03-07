Nutrition experts discuss importance of healthy diet during National Nutrition Month

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the newness of 2022 wears off, many new years resolutions to eat healthier might be forgotten, but medical professionals advise against that.

“You win at what you focus on, and if you’re not really focusing on your nutrition, you’re gonna have the results of bad nutrition,” said Dr. Jones, Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

March is National Nutrition Month and several health care professionals are using this time to showcase the importance of eating healthier and informing others on the risks that come with poor nutrition.

“A lot of different diseases, heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, things like that can be affected by the foods you eat,” said Alison Hurt, WIC Coordinator & Public Health Services Manager for the Kentucky River District Health Department.

Hurt added that portion control is one tool to have in your arsenal of good nutritional habits.

“Don’t deprive yourself of everything, you just have to kind of scale yourself back on the amount that you’re eating,” she said.

Dr. Jones said cutting out processed foods is not only a way to impact your overall health, but it can also impact your wallet.

“If you’ll do that for two or three weeks with no processed foods, a lot of these things stimulate hunger and actually make you eat more, so even though it’s cheaper, you’re actually in the hole in terms of finances,” he said.

Dr. Jones also mentioned that nutrition is one of the three pillars of health, with exercise and sleep being the other two. He said that if you have a good understanding of those three things, health and wellness should be easy to maintain.

