Name, image, likeness bill passes House, goes to Gov. Beshear

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s bill on name, image and likeness is headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill passed overwhelmingly in the full House, with only two lawmakers voting no.

The bill outlines how college athletes can make money through NIL deals.

Lawmakers said it would put guardrails on deals that were not put in place by the NCAA.

