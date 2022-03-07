Name, image, likeness bill passes House, goes to Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s bill on name, image and likeness is headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill passed overwhelmingly in the full House, with only two lawmakers voting no.

The bill outlines how college athletes can make money through NIL deals.

Lawmakers said it would put guardrails on deals that were not put in place by the NCAA.

