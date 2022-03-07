Lexington physician reflects on pandemic two years since first confirmed case in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - March 6, 2020, the day we learned of the first known case of coronavirus in Kentucky.

At the time, then 27-year-old Julia Donohue from Cynthiana was fighting for her life in a hospital.

While the rest of the state braced for the unknown impact of what a confirmed COVID-19 case would mean.

“We know a lot more about the disease. We know better how to manage the disease. We have more therapeutics to treat the disease, we have monoclonal antibodies, we have antiviral medications. We know better how to support patients who get the disease,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

Compared to the rest of the country, Kentucky still has a relatively high number of cases. 26,000 new cases over the past two weeks. But the positivity rate is finally starting to go down. Lexington physician Dr. Jeff Foxx reflecting on scientific strides made since that first case two years ago.

“We now have vaccines to prevent the disease. Testing is much more robust and available. So you take all of that and compare it to two years ago, we’re much better off than we were.”

Milestones that mean even more to Dr. Foxx, as March also marks two years since he was hospitalized with the virus.

“I was one of the first ones to get sick. I guess it was this month. You know, nobody knew what to do. They were afraid of it. They didn’t know how to treat it.”

Dr. Foxx considered himself lucky to be alive. While he was really sick, he became one of the first to receive convalescent plasma therapy

“A patient who had gotten it at the same time and recovered was able to give me plasma. We don’t do that anymore. We now have monoclonal antibodies. So we really have come a long way.”

And hopefully going forward..

“We’ll get even better at it.”

