Lexington coffee shop holding day-long fundraiser for Ukraine

Quite a few people showed up at Brevede Coffee Co. Monday morning to assist Ukrainians trying to flee from the Russian conflict.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Quite a few people showed up at Brevede Coffee Co. Monday morning to assist Ukrainians trying to flee from the Russian conflict.

The shop is donating all of its proceeds from food and drink sales Monday to missionaries in Moldova, a country that borders western Ukraine. The missionaries are helping thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge abroad.

“They’re just meeting people at the borders. They’re giving them food. They’re giving them supplies, medical supplies,” said Vladimir Gorasch, the brother of Brevede’s owner.

Father Jim Sichko is paying for all food and drink items Monday. Customers can get whatever they want without paying. Sichko said by showing up people are expressing their support for Ukraine.

It’s a mission that’s near and dear to Brevede owner Viorika Kopets. She was born in Ukraine and raised in Moldova. Her brother, Gorasch, was in Moldova doing missionary work this past year.

Kopets’ friend, Olha, was on vacation in the U.S. and is having a hard time getting back home because of the war.

Kopets said her family is still in Ukraine.

The fundraising effort is continuing as long as supplies last Monday, or until the shop closes in the evening.

