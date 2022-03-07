Advertisement

Lee County Sheriff’s Office gets new surveillance drone

Lee County Sheriff's office gets new drone
Lee County Sheriff's office gets new drone(Lee County Virginia Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 7, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared pictures of their new drone on Monday.

The drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), was bought with funds given to the sheriff’s office by the Lee County Hospital Foundation.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said it will help law enforcement with missing person searches and criminal activity surveillance.

“We hope to never have to use it, but it’s just another tool in our arsenal to better serve the citizens of Lee County,” said Lieutenant Chris Lewis.

