KSP investigating fatal ATV crash

BLEDSOE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police recently announced an investigation into an ATV crash that happened Sunday night.

KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call around 9:45 p.m. Sunday about a single-ATV crash on East KY 221.

Police said both people on the ATV were thrown off when it overturned. Both were taken to Harlan ARH.

Matthew Creech and Christy Creech of Bledsoe were both pronounced dead at the hospital by the Harlan County Coroner.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.