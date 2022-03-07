Advertisement

KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 bracket is set

The 2021 KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament will take place April 7th-April 10th at Rupp Arena in Lexington(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 3rd Region Championship going final Sunday, the full field of 16 is complete for this week’s KHSAA Girls’ Basketball State Tournament.

The four mountain teams are scheduled as follows:

Southwestern vs. McCracken County (Wed. at 6 p.m.)

Letcher Central vs. Bowling Green (Thu. at 11 a.m.)

Pikeville vs. Cooper (Thu. at 1 p.m.)

Corbin vs. George Rogers Clark (Thu. at 6 p.m.)

The full bracket is here:

