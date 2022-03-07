KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 bracket is set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 3rd Region Championship going final Sunday, the full field of 16 is complete for this week’s KHSAA Girls’ Basketball State Tournament.

The four mountain teams are scheduled as follows:

Southwestern vs. McCracken County (Wed. at 6 p.m.)

Letcher Central vs. Bowling Green (Thu. at 11 a.m.)

Pikeville vs. Cooper (Thu. at 1 p.m.)

Corbin vs. George Rogers Clark (Thu. at 6 p.m.)

The full bracket is here:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.