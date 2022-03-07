Advertisement

Kentucky soldiers deployed to Europe

As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, about 300 soldiers are being deployed from Fort Knox to...
As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, about 300 soldiers are being deployed from Fort Knox to Germany and Poland in support of NATO allies.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues, about 300 soldiers are being deployed from Fort Knox to Germany and Poland in support of NATO allies.

The men and women are from Victory Corps, or V Corps. Their mission is to further deter Russian aggression.

Loved ones got to say goodbye to the soldiers on Monday.

The V Corps soldiers will deploy to Germany and be under the direction of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. V Corps main headquarters will complement the forward headquarters located in Poland.

This will provide a more robust presence in Europe and enable the Corps to synchronize current contingency operations, support the ongoing mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.

“Happy my wife is able to come and see me off like this,” Chief Warrant Officer Bill Dehaan from Fort Knox’s Victory Corps said. “My wife and kids, that is what is giving me the strength to keep going today.

Many of the soldiers have been deployed before but, this is a first time deployment for several junior soldiers. No word yet on how long the soldiers will be deployed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run
Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Kentucky wins SEC Women’s Basketball Championship

Latest News

Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition - March 7, 2022
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition - March 7, 2022
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition - March 7, 2022
Issues & Answers: Severe Weather Preparedness
Students are spending spring break with CAP, building something new for families in Eastern...
CAP Workfest 2022 brings students on mountain missions for spring break
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mary Salley
While base electric rates have remained unchanged by many electric co-ops, fuel adjustments to...
Cost to produce electricity going up, reflecting on bills