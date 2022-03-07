Kentucky River District Health Department providing assistance after infant formula recall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for certain baby formulas produced by Abbott Nutrition. These products include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas.

Those products are associated with multiple infant illnesses and hospitalizations.

Contamination of product and illnesses are associated with Cronobacter sakazakii infections and Salmonella.

These formulas are often covered by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Alison Hurt, WIC Coordinator & Public Health Services Manager with the Kentucky River District Health Department, said they are offering assistance to WIC recipients who have purchased the recalled formulas.

”We’re trying to get the word out that if you have affected cans of formula, you can bring them back to us and we can replace what you’ve spent with your WIC benefits with a different food package,” said Hurt.

Recalled products can be identified by the seven to nine digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package.

If you have used these products and are concerned about the health of your child, you can contact your child’s primary care health provider for guidance.

Addition information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.