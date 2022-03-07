Kentucky River Bridge in Estill County to close for repairs

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Bridge is set to close for a second time to undergo repairs.

The closing, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, March 16, is to help repair and repaint the bridge carrying KY 52 and KY 89 in Estill County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release that the bridge will be closed to all traffic and there will be a detour through KY 499 with signs to point drivers in the right direction.

The release from KYTC also said drivers should expect the bridge to be closed until mid-July.

