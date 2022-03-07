Advertisement

Kentucky River Bridge in Estill County to close for repairs

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Bridge is set to close for a second time to undergo repairs.

The closing, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, March 16, is to help repair and repaint the bridge carrying KY 52 and KY 89 in Estill County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release that the bridge will be closed to all traffic and there will be a detour through KY 499 with signs to point drivers in the right direction.

The release from KYTC also said drivers should expect the bridge to be closed until mid-July.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Kentucky wins SEC Women’s Basketball Championship
Severe Weather Outlook
Strong storms possible, Severe Weather Alert Day in effect
Plane incident in Perry Co.
Wind pushes plane off runway at Perry County airport
Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County

Latest News

KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Two EKY communities getting emergency road aid money for repairs
Dolly Parton will host the ACM Awards.
Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards Monday night
The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe...
Severe storms possible later today, another system looking likely later this week