Kentucky moves into top 5 of AP Poll

John Calipari in a huddle with Kentucky players
John Calipari in a huddle with Kentucky players(John Lowe/WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Monday’s poll also saw Tennessee crack the top 10 and North Carolina return to the poll at No. 25.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll.

Tennessee jumped into a tie for No. 9 for its first top-10 appearance this year.

Colorado State joined UNC as the week’s new additions. Ohio State and Alabama fell out from last week’s poll.

RANKTEAM
1Gonzaga (24-3)
2Arizona (28-3)
3Baylor (26-5)
4Auburn (27-4)
5Kentucky (25-6)
6Kansas (25-6)
7Duke (26-5)
8Villanova (23-7)
T-9Purdue (25-6)
T-9Tennessee (23-7)
11Providence (24-4)
12Wisconsin (24-6)
13UCLA (23-6)
14Texas Tech (23-8)
15Arkansas (24-7)
16Illinois (22-8)
17Saint Mary’s (24-6)
18Houston (26-5)
19Murray State (30-2)
20Connecticut (22-8)
21USC (25-6)
22Texas (21-10)
23Colorado State (24-4)
24Iowa (22-9)
25North Carolina (23-8)

