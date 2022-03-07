Kentucky moves into top 5 of AP Poll

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Monday’s poll also saw Tennessee crack the top 10 and North Carolina return to the poll at No. 25.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll.

Tennessee jumped into a tie for No. 9 for its first top-10 appearance this year.

Colorado State joined UNC as the week’s new additions. Ohio State and Alabama fell out from last week’s poll.

RANK TEAM 1 Gonzaga (24-3) 2 Arizona (28-3) 3 Baylor (26-5) 4 Auburn (27-4) 5 Kentucky (25-6) 6 Kansas (25-6) 7 Duke (26-5) 8 Villanova (23-7) T-9 Purdue (25-6) T-9 Tennessee (23-7) 11 Providence (24-4) 12 Wisconsin (24-6) 13 UCLA (23-6) 14 Texas Tech (23-8) 15 Arkansas (24-7) 16 Illinois (22-8) 17 Saint Mary’s (24-6) 18 Houston (26-5) 19 Murray State (30-2) 20 Connecticut (22-8) 21 USC (25-6) 22 Texas (21-10) 23 Colorado State (24-4) 24 Iowa (22-9) 25 North Carolina (23-8)

