Advertisement

Former Corbin standout Chase Estep named SEC Baseball Player of the Week

Chase Estep. Kentucky loses to TCU 8-12. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Chase Estep. Kentucky loses to TCU 8-12. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics(Sarah Caputi | Sarah Caputi)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Redhound standout infielder is now getting praise in the SEC.

Kentucky junior infielder and Corbin-native Chase Estep was named SEC Player of the Week Monday. Estep led the SEC this past week with 18 total bases and helped UK earn a series win over TCU.

He had his first four-hit game in the TCU series and batted .474 with three doubles, two homers, six RBIs, six runs, two stolen bases and four walks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
KSP investigating fatal ATV crash
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Kentucky wins SEC Women’s Basketball Championship
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run
Severe Weather Outlook
Strong storms possible, Severe Weather Alert Day in effect

Latest News

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and...
UK Women back in AP Top 25
John Calipari in a huddle with Kentucky players
Kentucky moves into top 5 of AP Poll
The 2021 KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament will take place April...
KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 bracket is set
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 6)