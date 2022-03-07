Former Corbin standout Chase Estep named SEC Baseball Player of the Week
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Redhound standout infielder is now getting praise in the SEC.
Kentucky junior infielder and Corbin-native Chase Estep was named SEC Player of the Week Monday. Estep led the SEC this past week with 18 total bases and helped UK earn a series win over TCU.
He had his first four-hit game in the TCU series and batted .474 with three doubles, two homers, six RBIs, six runs, two stolen bases and four walks.
